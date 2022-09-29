The B-52 will now be equipped with F130 Rolls-Royce engines

New engines installed and ready to go

The clip now features the aircraft with its new F130 Rolls-Royce Engines installed and active.

The video was posted to Boeing's official Twitter account and stars a 4 percent scale model of the B-52. This model rests in Boeing's transonic wind tunnel, where it is noted that it has been undergoing testing at a max speed of Mach 0.92 and helping collect data for future flight trials. Four engine pods can be seen that will soon be home to eight Rolls-Royce F130 engines.

We predict a windy forecast this https://t.co/33JYrx7jbD — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) ) September 20, 2022

In the video, Mike Seltman, an aerodynamics engineer at Boeing, further claims that the F130 engines will be more fuel efficient and maintenance-friendly than the Pratt & Whitney TF33-PW-103 currently in use by the B-52. These old-fashioned and out-of-date engines have been out of production since 1985 and will soon be unsupported past 2030 as they have become too expensive to maintain.

"The goal of the wind tunnel testing is to gather data and build up our databases and to reduce our risk to ultimately get to flight tests so we can get the airplane in the air for the customer," Seltman can be heard saying in the company's video.

"The new engines are larger, so we have bigger nacelles, which brings us closer to the wing and brings up interesting aspects in terms of controllability, which is why we're doing the wind tunnel test: to make sure we have all of that covered."