Chinese company launches battery-powered cargo container

Chinese operator Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry has launched a battery-powered electric container ship on the Yangtze, the third-longest river in the world, media reports suggest. The ship was floated from a shipyard at Yangzhou and is currently being referred to by its hull number N997 and is expected to serve as a pilot for future electrification efforts.

As Western countries push the transition to electric vehicles to curb their carbon emissions, other contributors, such as long-haul air and maritime transport, are still awaiting technological advances.

There have been some moves from private players such as Yara Birkeland, which is not just electric but also autonomous. But the distance traveled by the ship is not even 10 miles (14 km). While it does solve the problem of its parent company, it is hardly a model to overhaul maritime transport.