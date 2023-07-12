At 100 nautical miles, this battery-powered hydrofoil boat offers world's longest range

How do you make an electric boat go faster and further on a single charge? Either you fit a more powerful battery that usually increases the weight, making it counterproductive, or use a hydrofoil system to reduce drag.

SpiritBARTech35EF has found an ideal solution to this by utilizing both to derive the longest range for an electric yacht at 100 nautical miles (115 miles/185 km) and a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/41 km/h) once it is flying. The purpose-built 35ft electric flying boat also features a trio of active retractable foils to help minimize drag.

The SpiritBARTech35EF is a product of UK-based boat design experts Spirit Yachts’ collaboration with marine engineering company BAR Technologies. Previous iterations of electric yachts of around 40ft had displayed an average range between 25 to 70 nautical miles.