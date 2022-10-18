World’s second richest man sells his private jet to avoid being tracked on Twitter

Aujourd'hui, triple vol "efficace" pour l'avion de François-Henri Pinault:null — I Fly Bernard (@i_fly_Bernard) ) September 18, 2022

Arnault's actions to accusations

The Twitter accounts had noticed the lack of activity on Bernard's plane starting in September and how it had not been registered in France since the beginning of the month. In a post, the account even asked whether Bernard had gone into hiding.

While LVMH, the holding group of the Louis Vuitton brand, did not bother to respond to the tweets, Bernard himself revealed on an LVMH-owned media outlet earlier this week that he has sold his private jet. When needed, he was simply renting out private jets so that nobody could see where he was going.

Bernard's son, Antoine, a member of the LVMH board as well as director of communications at the group, also told a French news channel last week that the plane was a "work tool" in a "hyper-competitive industry." Having a private plane gave its executives an edge in the race to clinch a new deal.

Speaking alongside his father at the LVMH media outlet, Antoine also added that the publicly available information about their plane gave competitors ideas, leads, and clues about what it was doing next, and therefore, it got rid of the plane.