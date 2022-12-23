Bertone reveals a 1100 hp hypercar that runs on plastic waste

In its rich automotive history, the firm is known for designing iconic sports cars such as the Lamborghini Countach, the Alfa Romeo Montreal, Aston Martin DB2/4 Bertone Spider, and Lamborghini Miura. The oldest Italian design coachbuilder was founded in 1912 by Giovanni Bertone. The company's present owners, Mauro, and Jean-Franck Ricci, is poised to merge their engineering experience with Bertone's design heritage.

“We are building this car for customers that appreciate the history and legacy of Bertone. And for connoisseurs who love sports cars with exceptional performance. It’s not only about raw power and performance. It’s about celebrating the long Italian tradition of timeless elegant cars.” said Ricci, CEO of Bertone.

A true hypercar in design & specifications

The makers have gone to great lengths to ensure GB110 fits the hypercar status. Its makers say that GB110 is a "limited-edition state-of-the-art hypercar, designed for breathtaking performance while at the same time paying homage to pioneer Bertone designs from the ’60s and '70s", according to a release.

The makers have not revealed the capacity or the source of the combustion engine used, but the motor is mated to a 7-speed transmission with all-wheel drive capabilities. The combination which produces 1,100 hp and 1,100 of torque, can accelerate GB110 from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.79 seconds. The hypercar can also clock 186 mph (300 km/h) in 14 seconds and the top speed is rated at 236 mph (380 km/h).