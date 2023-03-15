Beta’s CX300 electric plane takes off just like conventional planes

Beta is unique in that it tests two prototypes concurrently to acquire twice as much performance data simultaneously, focusing on hovering and wing-borne flight.

Regarding wing-borne flying, Beta Technologies has released fresh information about the CX300, an electric conventional takeoff and landing (cVTOL) aircraft that will complement its eVTOL.

With important milestones already reached, Beta has opened up orders for its fixed-wing electric plane alongside an operation and certification path currently in place.

Beta Technologies intends to certify its CX300 fixed-wing electric plane for customer usage

It anticipates doing so in the next two years, opening its order books to clients who have already made reservations, the company announced today.

According to Beta, it has been flying the eCTOL prototype for the past few years, accomplishing numerous significant goals and displaying encouraging all-electric performance. For instance, the eCTOL has completed qualitative evaluation flights with the FAA, Air Force, and Army test pilots and flown over 22,000 test miles (35,405 km) while crossing various state boundaries. The CX300 is the only electric aircraft that has passed through Class B and C airspace, the busiest in the US. In addition, it has accomplished the longest run of actual electric aircraft flights, covering more than 2,000 nautical miles (40,700 km) from Plattsburgh, New York, to Bentonville, Arkansas, while charging using its own infrastructure.