JetZero aims to introduce a blended-wing jet with 50% increased efficiency by 2030

A revolutionary blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft with 50 percent more efficiency was the promise put forward by California-based startup, JetZero. The company, working in partnership with the United States Air Force, NASA, and FAA, has revealed its design and aim to put the aircraft in the air by 2030.

According to the firm, traditional tube-and-wing planes have hit a wall regarding efficiency gains. Furthermore, a steep increase in the price of aviation fuel warrants an airframe that cuts fuel burn and emissions in half, a perfect remedy for sustainable aviation.

JetZero has created designs for its blended-wing architecture for freighters, military tankers, and commercial jetliners. Since launch, a 100 percent SAF compatibility and the flexibility to hold zero-carbon emissions hydrogen is also available.