BMT Sparrow: An autonomous device solving challenges in drone delivery

The new autonomous device can provide the full payload capacity of a large drone without the associated noise and risk to people on the ground. The BMT Sparrow device lowers itself and the payload at the bottom of a long, low-profile, weight-bearing line attached to the drone above. The device has an internally powered cable drum to control height, four small side-facing pusher fans for horizontal adjustments, and all the necessary sensors, power, and processing.

The BMT Sparrow concept allows the larger delivery drone to remain higher above the complex ground environment at the destination, offering a smaller, quieter physical presence and a safer, more precise delivery to a wider variety of locations, including confined spaces close to vertical surfaces and urban infrastructure. Safe, controlled delivery is possible using this approach from 200ft in windy conditions and 500-1000ft in light winds, with additional options for higher drops.