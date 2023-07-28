BMW, GM, other major automakers to set up 30,000 EV fast chargers in North America

One of the major limiting factors slowing down the transition to all-electric forms of mobility, especially in advanced countries, is charging infrastructure.

Now seven of the globe's leading carmakers - BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV have joined hands to create a joint venture to further the move to electric vehicles in North America by making the charging process more convenient, accessible and reliable.

Earlier, we had seen Ford partnering with Tesla, which will allow its EVs to use the latter's 12,000 superchargers across the US and Canada, starting early next year.

According to the firms, the partnership will "include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers," said a press statement.