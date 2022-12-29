BMW will reveal its new Vision Car concept at the CES 2023

This is the only information that is currently known about the new concept. Although its size and design are unknown, it will undoubtedly be entirely electric-powered. It will be very intriguing to see if this idea uses BMW's new round-cell batteries.

Promising a 'huge leap in technology'

BMW's sixth generation of lithium-ion cells will boost energy density by more than 20 percent compared to the prismatic cells that are being used today. BMW promises a "huge leap in technology" as round cells will increase an EV's range in the WLTP cycle by as much as 30 percent and boost charging speed by the same percentage.

Neue Klasse models will support 800V tech with fast-charging capabilities allowing owners to juice up their EVs from ten percent to 80 percent about 30 minutes quicker than on the current crop of zero-emissions models.

BMW announced its new Vision Car concept a few months ago, as the company is moving towards a new design language and styling.

BMW's Neue Klasse presents a unique opportunity to build and design something from a blank sheet of paper since the 1960s.