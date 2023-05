Founded in 1916, BMW has established itself as one of the world's leading automotive brands, recognized for its premium vehicles, cutting-edge technology, and innovative design.

In a stunning blend of design prowess and cutting-edge technology, the German automobile manufacturer has unveiled its latest creation, the Icon electric hydrofoil.

Developed in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks, German boat builder TYDE, and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the distinctive vessel has emerged from the realms of imagination to make its debut in real life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Hans Zimmer is the composer for major movies like The Lion King, Inception, and Dune.