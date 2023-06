In a development that could signal a shakeup in the commercial aviation sector, China's maiden commercial flight of the domestically produced C919 narrowbody jet successfully flew passengers from Shanghai to Beijing this Sunday.

According to Reuters, this achievement, helmed by China Eastern Airlines, is a notable milestone for the jet's manufacturer, the Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC).

However, Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun has dismissed the notion that the successful C919 flight could threaten the long-standing duopoly of the U.S. plane maker and its European rival Airbus SE. Calhoun acknowledged the C919 as a "good airplane." Still, he emphasized that COMAC has a "long while" to go before it can meet the demands of Chinese airlines in terms of production capacity.