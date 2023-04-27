Boeing's Q1 results show positive performance despite supply chain disruptions

Boeing's Q1 results show positive performance despite supply chain disruptionsThe aviation giant plans to up its monthly 737 Max production to 38 planes.Can Emir| Apr 27, 2023 08:26 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 08:26 AM ESTtransportationBoeing 737MAXBoeing Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Boeing has announced its first-quarter financial results, showing revenue of $17.9 billion but also recording a loss of $0.69 per share. The company reported an operating cash flow of $0.3 billion and a free cash flow of $0.8 billion. Despite the loss, the company remains confident in its growth plans, including a production boost later this year.Commercial airplanes were a significant factor in the Q1 revenue increase, with Boeing delivering 130 airplanes during the quarter. However, the company experienced disruptions in its supply chain, particularly on the 737 program, which impacted near-term deliveries and production. The program's fuselage supplier notified Boeing that a non-standard manufacturing process was used on two fittings in the aft fuselage section of certain 737 airplanes. See Also While the issue is not an immediate safety concern, the program will perform necessary inspections and rework, affecting deliveries and production in the short term. Nevertheless, the program still expects to deliver between 400-450 airplanes this year, with plans to increase production to 38 per month later in the year.Throughout the quarter, Boeing received orders for a total of 107 aircraft. Furthermore, the company received commitments for 190 737 MAX, 141 787, and 10 777X planes. In the same period, the company delivered 130 planes, and its backlog stood at over 4,500 aircraft worth $334 billion.Boeing remains committed to its long-term production goals, planning to increase production to 50 per month in the 2025/2026 timeframe. The company's backlog includes over 4,500 commercial airplanes valued at $334 billion, indicating strong demand across its key markets. Most Popular Defense, Space & Security was another significant factor in Boeing's Q1 revenue, with the division generating $6.5 billion. However, supplier quality issues and labor instability negatively impacted the operating margin, among other challenges.Resilience despite challengesBoeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate these challenges and continue investing in development programs to meet the demands of its customers. "We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term. Demand is strong across our key markets, and we are growing investments to advance our development programs and innovate strategic capabilities for our customers and for our future," Calhoun said.Boeing's Q1 financial results demonstrate the company's resilience despite significant industry challenges. While supply chain disruptions have impacted near-term deliveries and production, the company remains focused on its long-term growth plans, including a production boost later this year.HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion peopleInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsPhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cellsElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds More Stories innovationHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Christopher McFadden| 2/24/2023innovationThe genuine article?Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023innovationThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis softwareChris Young| 8/2/2022