Boeing's Q1 results show positive performance despite supply chain disruptions

Boeing has announced its first-quarter financial results, showing revenue of $17.9 billion but also recording a loss of $0.69 per share.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $0.3 billion and a free cash flow of $0.8 billion. Despite the loss, the company remains confident in its growth plans, including a production boost later this year.

Commercial airplanes were a significant factor in the Q1 revenue increase, with Boeing delivering 130 airplanes during the quarter. However, the company experienced disruptions in its supply chain, particularly on the 737 program, which impacted near-term deliveries and production. The program's fuselage supplier notified Boeing that a non-standard manufacturing process was used on two fittings in the aft fuselage section of certain 737 airplanes.