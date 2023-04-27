Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

Boeing's Q1 results show positive performance despite supply chain disruptions

The aviation giant plans to up its monthly 737 Max production to 38 planes.
Can Emir
| Apr 27, 2023 08:26 AM EST
Created: Apr 27, 2023 08:26 AM EST
transportation
Boeing 737MAX
Boeing 737MAX

Boeing 

Boeing has announced its first-quarter financial results, showing revenue of $17.9 billion but also recording a loss of $0.69 per share.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $0.3 billion and a free cash flow of $0.8 billion. Despite the loss, the company remains confident in its growth plans, including a production boost later this year.

Commercial airplanes were a significant factor in the Q1 revenue increase, with Boeing delivering 130 airplanes during the quarter. However, the company experienced disruptions in its supply chain, particularly on the 737 program, which impacted near-term deliveries and production. The program's fuselage supplier notified Boeing that a non-standard manufacturing process was used on two fittings in the aft fuselage section of certain 737 airplanes.

While the issue is not an immediate safety concern, the program will perform necessary inspections and rework, affecting deliveries and production in the short term. Nevertheless, the program still expects to deliver between 400-450 airplanes this year, with plans to increase production to 38 per month later in the year.

Throughout the quarter, Boeing received orders for a total of 107 aircraft. Furthermore, the company received commitments for 190 737 MAX, 141 787, and 10 777X planes. In the same period, the company delivered 130 planes, and its backlog stood at over 4,500 aircraft worth $334 billion.

Boeing remains committed to its long-term production goals, planning to increase production to 50 per month in the 2025/2026 timeframe. The company's backlog includes over 4,500 commercial airplanes valued at $334 billion, indicating strong demand across its key markets.

Most Popular

Defense, Space & Security was another significant factor in Boeing's Q1 revenue, with the division generating $6.5 billion. However, supplier quality issues and labor instability negatively impacted the operating margin, among other challenges.

Resilience despite challenges

Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate these challenges and continue investing in development programs to meet the demands of its customers. "We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term. Demand is strong across our key markets, and we are growing investments to advance our development programs and innovate strategic capabilities for our customers and for our future," Calhoun said.

Boeing's Q1 financial results demonstrate the company's resilience despite significant industry challenges. While supply chain disruptions have impacted near-term deliveries and production, the company remains focused on its long-term growth plans, including a production boost later this year.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/23/image/jpeg/ILeeb1goiFbRghBDgpsOHqbAjjGDYkrnh1fTR1oC.jpg
South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/29/image/png/Pn4T0ArZ2Kad7QBjfRwQR9Nmhh5l4f8Z16HAHU3i.png
Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2Gz3X816p/istock-499482304.jpg
The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/17/image/jpeg/XtcK5fvdpltnaJ0K92KRgh4ocMik5gKjAhnglT1A.jpg
Is ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/22/image/png/RipvkTvV9w5Ozg5SCV4Rd5Y22vwMTXINCJQwgRhq.png
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
More Stories
innovationHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?
Christopher McFadden| 2/24/2023
innovationThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023
innovationThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
Chris Young| 8/2/2022