Bombardier advances to second prototype of its blended-wing Ecojet

In a significant step forward for sustainable aviation, Bombardier, the renowned Canadian aerospace manufacturer, has announced the development of the second prototype of its revolutionary blended-wing body (BWB) Ecojet. The sector is witnessing increasing activity, with multiple firms like JetZero, Airbus, and Natilus vying to get their BWB designs into production. A paradigm shift towards such an architecture will redefine the future of commercial aviation with an environmentally friendly aircraft that offered enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Over seven years, Bombardier could successfully finish its first phase of testing with a scale model of Ecojet, measuring just 7 percent of a large business jet. "Bombardier is now building on the significant knowledge acquired to engage in a second phase of testing with a model twice as large, and which completed its first flight last year to pave the way for this next test campaign," said a statement from the firm.