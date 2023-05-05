Vegas Loop expansion: County approves plan to build 69 underground stations

Elon Musk's The Boring Company (TBC) has been permitted by Clark County, Nevada, to expand the Vegas Loop underground transportation system to 69 stations. TBC will now need to create a tunnel network of 65 miles, more than twice its previously proposed plan of 29 miles.

Expanding the "Vegas Loop" underground transportation system.#ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved new @boringcompany plans for 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels (red on attached map), further extending the Vegas Loop out from the Las #Vegas Strip corridor. pic.twitter.com/MTnVtZmGOx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2023

TBC was born out of Musk's frustration with vehicular traffic on the streets of Los Angeles in 2016. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO proposed building underground tunnels where levitating pods would ferry passengers inside pneumatic tubes at up to 720 miles (1,158 km) per hour.

Musk proposed this idea to multiple cities in the U.S., and many showed interest. More than six years later, though, Musk has only one functional transportation system to showcase, the Vegas Loop.