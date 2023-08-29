Chiron Super Sport Golden Era, Bugatti's artwork on wheels

Reminiscing the slowly vanishing era of bespoke automotive designs with large-capacity internal combustion engines, Bugatti has released a one-of-a-kind model commemorating the idea, called the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era'.

The project, a vision proposed by a Buggati collector, is the culmination of two years of creative and personalized artistry meant to highlight the brand's history and complex mechanics behind its iconic W12 powertrain. The brand, founded in 1909, joined hands with EV-maker Rimac in 2021 to form a merged entity named Bugatti Rimac.

"With this vision presented to Bugatti, the design team developed a proposal that captured the essence of what makes Bugatti special, told through its most memorable and extraordinary creations." said a statement by Bugatti.