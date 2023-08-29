Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Chiron Super Sport Golden Era, Bugatti's artwork on wheels

The model highlights the brand's history and complex mechanics behind its iconic W12 powertrain.
Jijo Malayil
Aug 29, 2023
Created: Aug 29, 2023 06:48 AM EST
transportation
The Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’
The Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’

Bugatti 

Reminiscing the slowly vanishing era of bespoke automotive designs with large-capacity internal combustion engines, Bugatti has released a one-of-a-kind model commemorating the idea, called the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era'. 

The project, a vision proposed by a Buggati collector, is the culmination of two years of creative and personalized artistry meant to highlight the brand's history and complex mechanics behind its iconic W12 powertrain. The brand, founded in 1909, joined hands with EV-maker Rimac in 2021 to form a merged entity named Bugatti Rimac.

"With this vision presented to Bugatti, the design team developed a proposal that captured the essence of what makes Bugatti special, told through its most memorable and extraordinary creations." said a statement by Bugatti.

Landmark moments

The foundation for the project started with the customer wanting to base the project on a Chirron, which, according to him, marked a significant milestone in the brand's history with its iconic W16 engine.

According to the team, in search of defining moments in the brand's history, the days of its founders, Ettore Bugatti, Jean Bugatti, and Roland Bugatti, which genuinely constituted the first golden age for the company, are among the significant events it identified. Furthermore, it wanted to picture the modern-day Bugatti design from 1987, highlighting the symbols of the era that came to characterize the Bugatti name.

Chiron Super Sport Golden Era, Bugatti's artwork on wheels
On the passenger’s side of the ‘Golden Era’, 26 hand-drawn sketches reveal Bugatti icons like the Type 41 Royale and the Type 57 SC Atlantic.

Bugatti 

"Our team proposed a concept featuring 45 sketches of the brand’s icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself, and the owner immediately fell in love with the idea. The implementation may sound quite straightforward, but achieving a perfect finish, and one that would last the test of time, took more patience and craftsmanship than you could ever imagine," said Achim Anscheidt, former Bugatti Design Director in charge of this creation, in a statement. 

The overall design for the automobile aimed to honor Bugatti's past through a collection of exquisitely detailed designs showcasing significant moments in the company's history.

A novel process

To maintain the authenticity of the artwork, Bugatti found a process that would allow its artists to use pencils and do all of the sketches by hand, directly onto the paintwork. Doré, a custom hue, was developed and applied to the vehicle using a gradient color split into a unique metallic version of "Nocturne Black," providing the ideal foundation for the designers to begin the challenging process of drawing straight onto the vehicle.

The Type 57 SC Atlantic, widely recognized as one of the most beautiful cars ever created, and the Type 41 Royale, hailed as the most opulent vehicle when it was shown in 1926, are among the icons depicted in 26 hand-drawn designs on the passenger side. It serves as a display for the occasions when Bugatti's ideas impacted the automotive world.

Chiron Super Sport Golden Era, Bugatti's artwork on wheels
Three Bugatti legends, the Type 35, the Type 57 SC Atlantic and the Type 41 Royale were painted directly onto the leather of the passenger’s door panel.

Bugatti 

19 illustrations on the driver's side reflect Bugatti's resurgence and continued success from 1987, beginning with the EB110 and moving on to the Veyron and Chiron. "A beautifully simple representation of the 3,712 individual components that come together to create the legendary W16 engine – the most advanced automotive engine ever built – rightfully takes its place as a part of the masterpiece."

To complete the package, the team of designers saw that three Bugatti icons were hand-applied to each of the interior door panels using a special paint and delicate paintbrush that allowed a design team member to sketch directly into the leather. The Type 35, the Type 57 SC Atlantic, and the Type 41 Royale feature on the one side, while the EB110, Veyron, and Chiron, legends of the present day, are facing these icons of the past that had inspired them. The vehicle is now awaiting a formal delivery to its owner at Monterey Car Week.

