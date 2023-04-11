BYD unveils its "dancing" electric sportscar with its new intelligent body control system

The system offered by BYD is similar to active suspension systems like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Mercedes-Benz Magic Body Control. The system can aid in decreasing the body roll, help to counter tricky situations while off-roading, reduce aerodynamic drag, and boost efficiency.

In January, the carmaker unveiled its luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, under which its all-electric versions will feature a four-motor independent drive setup. The portfolio currently will have a hardcore SUV (U8) and a sportscar.

The system makes the car compatible with most driving scenarios

BYD's DiSuS system helps eliminate the risk of vehicle rollover. It reduces occupants' displacement during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration, or emergency braking, according to Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD. Furthermore, it can protect the vehicle from scratches and damage under various road conditions, including snow, mud, and water.

According to the company, the technology will help further the electrification and intelligence of EVs. Moving to an all-electric platform has resulted in vehicle systems moving from mechanical control to electrical signal control, which has dramatically helped increase precision and efficiency.

Three different levels of the DiSus system are on offer

The DiSus system is divided into three levels, the Intelligent Damping Body Control System (DiSus-C), the Intelligent Air Body Control System (DiSus-A), and the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (DiSus-P).

DiSus-C system can adjust the damping of the EV by controlling the damper solenoid valve, enabling a significant improvement in driving comfort compared to vehicles with passive suspension.