BYD unveils its "dancing" electric sportscar with its new intelligent body control system
Chinese automaker BYD unveiled a quad-motor supercar under its Yangwang luxury sub-brand, U9 EV. The new offering based on the company's new e⁴ platform also debuts its DiSus vehicle body control system. The company touts the new suspension system as “the most advanced system of the industry globally" and enables the EV to dance, drive on three wheels, and even leap from a standstill.
The system offered by BYD is similar to active suspension systems like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Mercedes-Benz Magic Body Control. The system can aid in decreasing the body roll, help to counter tricky situations while off-roading, reduce aerodynamic drag, and boost efficiency.
In January, the carmaker unveiled its luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, under which its all-electric versions will feature a four-motor independent drive setup. The portfolio currently will have a hardcore SUV (U8) and a sportscar.
The system makes the car compatible with most driving scenarios
BYD's DiSuS system helps eliminate the risk of vehicle rollover. It reduces occupants' displacement during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration, or emergency braking, according to Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD. Furthermore, it can protect the vehicle from scratches and damage under various road conditions, including snow, mud, and water.
According to the company, the technology will help further the electrification and intelligence of EVs. Moving to an all-electric platform has resulted in vehicle systems moving from mechanical control to electrical signal control, which has dramatically helped increase precision and efficiency.
Three different levels of the DiSus system are on offer
The DiSus system is divided into three levels, the Intelligent Damping Body Control System (DiSus-C), the Intelligent Air Body Control System (DiSus-A), and the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (DiSus-P).
DiSus-C system can adjust the damping of the EV by controlling the damper solenoid valve, enabling a significant improvement in driving comfort compared to vehicles with passive suspension.
While, DiSus-A is similar to traditional air suspension, offering adjustments up to 150 mm. It can enable a dozen different height modes, including adjusting with speed, welcome mode, convenient access mode, and height safety lock mode.
DiSus-P, on the other hand, is the most advanced system that can control the oil intake of the damper, damping adjustment valve, and stiffness adjustment valve to achieve a dynamic adjustment of body control. The system can provide an instant 200% increase in stiffness to achieve better handling when the EV is in sharp acceleration and deceleration or high-speed cornering. DiSus-P also offers adjustable suspension up to 200 mm and can lift each wheel independently or all four simultaneously. According to BYD, when the vehicle encounters a fall and other emergencies in high-intensity off-road, DiSus-P can trigger the third-stage stiffness in an emergency, effectively reducing the impact load by 50 percent.
DiSus-P will debut on BYD's Yangwang U8 SUV, while DiSus-A will be featured first on the Denza N7. While DiSus-C will be made available to confident BYD Han and Tang owners via over-the-air (OTA) updates.