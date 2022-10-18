Cadillac unveiled its first all-electric luxury vehicle, the Celestiq

Cadillac CELESTIQ Cadillac

The handcrafted, all-electric Cadillac Celestiq is an ultra-luxury flagship that reestablishes the legendary brand as the Standard of the World and serves as the brand's electric future flagship.

“Celestiq is the purest expression of Cadillac, acknowledging our incredible history and driving us to a bolder and brighter future,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey.

With its design, cutting-edge technology, and customized luxury anchored in Cadillac's history of handcrafting classic vehicles like the 1933 V16 Aerodynamic Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham, the Celestiq tale is founded on a legacy.

Every Celestiq is a one-of-a-kind combination of artistry, authenticity, workmanship, and unmatched refinement that is specifically commissioned as a reflection of its owner's unique interests and preferences.

Celestiq's silhouette has a daring fastback profile that challenges the ultra-luxury market with an avant-garde and futuristic aesthetic. A harmony of surfaces is produced by the aggressiveness of the grille and the vertical lighting marks flowing into the sloping windscreen. Celestiq exudes ultra-luxury with a modern edge that is unmatched by anything else in its market.

To embody the avant-garde, futuristic vision the Celestiq silhouette evokes, the vehicle features several innovative technologies, including a fixed smart glass roof, automated illuminated charging indicators, 3D printed carbon fiber and metal materials, exterior lighting, lighting choreography, power open and close doors, and wheel choices.

Powered by the Ultium Platform

The groundbreaking Ultium Platform, which is the basis for Celestiq's thrilling performance and range, powers the vehicle. With a 111-kWh battery pack and a two-motor, all-wheel-drive propulsion system, this specialized EV propulsion architecture provides a GM-estimated 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque, as well as a GM-estimated driving range of 300 miles (483 km) on a full charge.