California issues world’s first mandate to end combustion truck sales by 2035

In a bid to accelerate its net-zero commitments, California has set an ambitious goal to completely ban the sale of all internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks. The state has approved a rule (Advanced Clean Fleets) that mandates that all medium and heavy-duty vehicles sold in the state from 2036 be free of emittance. The development comes shortly after the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted a resolution aimed at reducing emissions related to locomotives.

Transportation is responsible for the largest portion of California's greenhouse gas emissions, with heavy-duty trucks accounting for a significant portion. According to data by CARB, even though trucks only account for 6% of the total vehicles on state roads, their emissions result in 35% of California's transportation-generated nitrogen oxide emissions and 25% of on-road greenhouse gas emissions.