Autonomous electric water transport could be the answer to improving accessibility, achieving carbon neutrality, and addressing a shortage of skippers in the Helsinki archipelago. However, current legislation is a barrier to the operation of remotely controlled boats, according to a Helsinki Times report.

Over the years, Forum Virium Helsinki, the innovation agency of the City of Helsinki, has accelerated various business ideas through its rapid innovation experiments. Successful innovations in smart mobility include autonomous transportation solutions like robot buses, drones delivering first aid supplies, and sweeping robot machines.

Callboats pioneers autonomous water taxis

Autonomous transportation on water is also technically feasible, as demonstrated by the Callboats' water taxi experiments. Callboats' electric water taxis can be ordered via a mobile app, similar to how Uber and Bolt provide car rides. Callboats is the world's first commercial operator to offer an autonomous water taxi service. However, current regulations do not permit them to operate autonomously and must have at least one crew member on board.