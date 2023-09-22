Candela C-8: world record in long-distance electric boating

In a groundbreaking achievement, Candela sets an impressive new world record for the longest 24-hour electric boat distance.

Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela has shattered the previous world record for the longest distance sailed in 24 hours by an electric boat with 420 nautical miles. The Candela C-8 Polestar Edition electric boat accomplished the remarkable feat, showcasing electric marine transport's incredible potential.

Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil boats are renowned for their exceptional efficiency, gliding gracefully above the water's surface with minimal contact, thanks to submerged hydrofoils. These boats utilize a mere 20 percent of the energy required by conventional boats, allowing them to cover substantial distances with smaller batteries. The partnership between Candela and Polestar provides the C-8 with cutting-edge batteries and a fast-charging system, a crucial element of this record-breaking journey.