Candela C-8: world record in long-distance electric boating

Candela C-8: world record in long-distance electric boatingCandela's C-8 electric boat sails 420 nautical miles in 24 hours, shattering previous record.Can Emir| Sep 22, 2023 12:33 PM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 12:33 PM ESTtransportationCandela's C-8 electric hydrofoil boatCandela In a groundbreaking achievement, Candela sets an impressive new world record for the longest 24-hour electric boat distance.Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela has shattered the previous world record for the longest distance sailed in 24 hours by an electric boat with 420 nautical miles. The Candela C-8 Polestar Edition electric boat accomplished the remarkable feat, showcasing electric marine transport's incredible potential.Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil boats are renowned for their exceptional efficiency, gliding gracefully above the water's surface with minimal contact, thanks to submerged hydrofoils. These boats utilize a mere 20 percent of the energy required by conventional boats, allowing them to cover substantial distances with smaller batteries. The partnership between Candela and Polestar provides the C-8 with cutting-edge batteries and a fast-charging system, a crucial element of this record-breaking journey. See Also Related Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil speedboat completes its maiden flight Candela unveils the highly efficient and updated C-8 electric hydrofoil Polestar to unveil its latest EV model at Shanghai Auto Show This ambitious endeavor's primary objective was to demonstrate the efficiency of a single charge and emphasize the significance of DC fast charging in marine applications. Candela's team undertook a relay-style effort, utilizing a DC charger with a Voltpack mobile battery system from Northvolt. Their extraordinary effort covered an astonishing 420 nautical miles (483 miles or 778 km) within 24 hours. This achievement eclipsed the previous record, held by Voltari, which covered a mere 79 nautical miles (91 miles or 146 km) on a single charge during their journey from Florida to the Bahamas.PerspectiveTo put Candela's 420-nautical-mile journey into perspective, it's equivalent to traveling from London to Amsterdam and back, or for our American audience, it's akin to a journey from Tampa, Florida, to New Orleans, or from San Francisco to San Diego."This feat shows that fast, electric waterborne transport over long distances is viable today, not a distant future," said Gustav Hasselskog, Candela's CEO and founder, who piloted the C-8 during this historic voyage.Equally remarkable is the speed at which the C-8 sailed throughout the 24-hour challenge, averaging 17 knots (19.5 mph or 31.5 km/h), including charging stops. In comparison, Voltari's boat operated at just over 3.95 knots (4.5 mph or 7.3 km/h), taking 18 hours for the Florida to Bahamas journey, a distance most boats cover in two to three hours.During the journey, the Candela C-8 maintained close to its maximum speed, approximately 27 knots (31 mph or 50 km/h), following a loop between Stockholm and the island of Tynningö, stopping for DC fast charging after each lap.How it was possibleThis impressive feat was a collaborative effort involving battery maker Northvolt and charging station supplier Plug, showcasing the potential of future DC charging networks for boats. Instead of investing heavily in upgrading local grids, deploying battery systems like Northvolt's Voltpack could provide a cost-effective and quicker solution to ensure ample power for fast charging.Northvolt's Voltpack, positioned on the dock outside Candela's Frihamnen office, was connected to a DC charger from Plug, recharging the Candela C-8 17 times during the 24-hour marathon."With a relatively modest investment, charging stations could be built to fully electrify marine transport in the Stockholm archipelago. For a few hundred million euros, a charging network covering Europe's coastal passenger transports would become a reality," stated Hasselskog.This record-setting achievement proves the viability of electric marine transport. It paves the way for a cleaner and more efficient future in long-distance boating, with Candela leading the charge toward sustainable waterborne travel. 