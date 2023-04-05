Trending
Candela unveils the highly efficient and updated C-8 electric hydrofoil

"It's really the best fishing machine at low speeds."
Can Emir
| Apr 05, 2023 09:34 AM EST
Candela C-8 CC.
Candela C-8 CC

Candela 

Swedish manufacturer Candela has updated the popular center console version of the Candela C-8 and the result is a "better boating experience".

Center console boats are well-liked recreational watercrafts. With unmatched electric speed, range, and energy efficiency that is several times higher than traditional gas boats, the Swedish-built Candela C-8 Center Console is intended to electrify the world's best-selling boat segment and offer an unmatched boating experience for anglers, families, and watersports enthusiasts alike.

The eight-seater ship, appropriately dubbed the Candela C-8 Center Console (or C-8 CC), does, in fact, include a two-seat console in the middle, as well as two rows of bench seating on either side of a table in the back and two additional seats in the open bow, New Atlas reported.

"Flying smoothly across the sea, conversing with your passengers at a normal tone of voice, and then arriving at your destination having spent only a few euros worth of electricity getting there - that's a better boating experience," says Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela.

The C-8 CC has a starting price of €330,000

The slower-moving C-8 CC made of carbon fiber glides in the water using its hull like the regular C-8. As it reaches 16 knots (18 mph or 30 km/h), the front and back foils, which are adjusted 100 times per second to ensure a smooth ride, rise out of the water.

The C-8 CC supposedly consumes 80 percent less energy than a comparable non-foiling boat by lowering its hydrodynamic drag and avoiding the impact of smaller waves in this way. At a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 km/h), it has a reported range of 57 nautical miles (66 miles or 106 km). 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h) is its top speed.

Most Popular

One 100-hp electric pod motor, which should last 3,000 hours without needing maintenance, powers the craft. A 69-kWh lithium battery pack developed by electric vehicle company Polestar provides the necessary energy; the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 35 minutes.

The C-8 CC weighs 3,700 lb (1,700 kg) and measures 29 feet in length and is 8,2 feet broad (8.89 m by 2.5 m). With its foils retracted, it may be pulled behind a standard trailer or even beached on the sand.

A 15.4-inch navigational screen, a wet bar, an enclosed head, a sun bed, an expanded swimming platform with shower, and a six-speaker in-hull radio system, along with fishing rod holders and a depth sounder, are just a few of its additional amenities.

The C-8 CC has a starting price of €330,000 and comes with a 15.4" navigational screen as well as free lifetime over-the-air updates to the User Interface and Flight Controller. The first deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2024, and preorders can be placed now.

