Candela unveils the highly efficient and updated C-8 electric hydrofoil

The eight-seater ship, appropriately dubbed the Candela C-8 Center Console (or C-8 CC), does, in fact, include a two-seat console in the middle, as well as two rows of bench seating on either side of a table in the back and two additional seats in the open bow, New Atlas reported.

"Flying smoothly across the sea, conversing with your passengers at a normal tone of voice, and then arriving at your destination having spent only a few euros worth of electricity getting there - that's a better boating experience," says Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela.

The C-8 CC has a starting price of €330,000

The slower-moving C-8 CC made of carbon fiber glides in the water using its hull like the regular C-8. As it reaches 16 knots (18 mph or 30 km/h), the front and back foils, which are adjusted 100 times per second to ensure a smooth ride, rise out of the water.

The C-8 CC supposedly consumes 80 percent less energy than a comparable non-foiling boat by lowering its hydrodynamic drag and avoiding the impact of smaller waves in this way. At a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 km/h), it has a reported range of 57 nautical miles (66 miles or 106 km). 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h) is its top speed.