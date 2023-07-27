Cargo ship carrying 3,000 vehicles caught fire, EV batteries suspected

A large cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 cars, including electric vehicles, has caught on fire off the Dutch coast. The incident has killed one person and injured several others as the fire rampages and coastguard agencies warned that the blaze will take several days to be put under control, according to Guardian.

The fire was reported on Freemantle Highway, a 199-meter freight carrier registered in Panama. The cargo vessel was on its way from Germany to Egypt when the incident happened on Tuesday night, and it is reported that several of the 22 crew members leaped 30m (100ft) into the sea to escape the blaze.