Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal in Egypt provides a maritime link between Europe and Asia enabling faster transport of oil, natural gas, and cargo. Then built with the help of a million laborers, the Suze Canal is one of Egypt's top revenue streams and underwent a major expansion in 2015 to accommodate the world's largest vessels.

Vessel runs aground in Suez Canal

According to the website of the vessel's Greek operator, MV Glory which ran aground earlier today measures 738 feet (225 m). This is rather a small-sized vessel that was carrying 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine to China. MV Glory is a bulk carrier meaning that it carries unpackaged cargo such as grains.

When near the city of Qantara in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, the vessel experienced a sudden technical failure, Bloomberg reported. A mechanical problem with one of its engine cylinders saw the vessel grounded for four hours after it entered the northern end of the canal earlier today.

Canal services firm Leth Agencies had reported that MW Glory was against the west bank of the canal, pointed south, and not wedged across the channel. Three tugboats, Port Said, Svitzer Suez 1, and Ali Shalabi, were pressed into action and managed to refloat the vessel by 10 am Egypt time.