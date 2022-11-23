This mining tractor developed by Caterpillar is completely battery-operated

As the world's leading provider of mining equipment, Caterpillar is looking for ways to reduce emissions from the sector and set up the Early learner Program in 2021 to accelerate the development and validation of battery-operated electric trucks.

What can the 793 large mining truck do?

The demonstration for the company's prototype battery-operated truck, 793, was conducted recently at its Tucson, Arizona-based proving ground. Customers of the Early Learner Program saw a 793 fully loaded to its rated capacity and cruising at the 4.3 miles (seven kilometers) long course.

The demonstration event at Tucson Proving Ground Caterpillar

The 793 recorded a top speed of 37.3 miles (60 kilometers) an hour while it climbed up a 0.62 mile (one kilometer) long 10 percent at 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) an hour. Not only did the 793 demonstrate stability while coming downhill on this gradient, but the battery-operated mining truck also captured the energy that would otherwise be lost as heat and used it to charge its batteries.

At the end of the course, the battery of the mining truck had enough juice to do a few more cycles, the press release said. "This demonstration is a significant milestone, and we are excited for these trucks to get to work at customers’ sites around the world in the near future,” said Group President Denise Johnson.