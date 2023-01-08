Lock, stock, and barrel: Cenntro’s mesmerizing self-driving vehicles at CES 2023
Electric vehicle technology company Cenntro Electric Group Limited showcased the world premiere of five of its new vehicles at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some of which are autonomous, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
"The new vehicles join what is quickly becoming the most comprehensive All-Electric Commercial vehicle lineup available worldwide. Vehicles making their world premiere include the recently announced LM864H, a Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicle, the Logistar 300, an All-Electric Class 3 van, and the iChassis product line of three open-platform, fully programmable vehicles designed for automated and autonomous driving," wrote Cenntro in its statement.
A semi-tractor, a Class 3 vehicle, and a self-driving car
The LM864H, available in Q3 of 2023, is a 6x4 semi-tractor representing Cenntro's first entry into hydrogen fuel cells and its first heavy-duty truck. The semi-tractor's electric motors are fully powered by high-efficiency sustainable hydrogen fuel cells with eight 210-liter banks that convert hydrogen into electric power by combining it with oxygen, producing only water as its only byproduct. The LS 300 is a Class 3 vehicle and comes in two models: a van and a truck. It is equipped with a 118kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, a maximum speed of 62 mph, and a range of 273 miles (440 km).
The van version features four doors for easy access, and the truck variation can be up-fitted with different configurations that can meet the needs for multiple applications.
Finally, Cenntro's production version, state of the art All Electric iChassis series, consists of open-platform, fully programmable vehicles that have been designed for automated and autonomous driving.
Unlike other industry offerings, Cenntro's iChassis opens innovation to third parties to develop their own software and design hardware to control and maneuver the vehicles and to develop new applications that are unique to their needs.
Serving organizations
Cenntro claims that its vehicles "are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications."
The company has further "committed to lead the transformation of commercial fleets to zero-emissions vehicles and develop a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis."
Finally, on its website, the company also claims that "automated and autonomous driving could bring greater productivity and efficiency, improved customer service, and increased workplace safety."
The technology of autonomous cars has come a long way in a short amount of time. In June of 2022, researchers from Cornell University developed a way to help autonomous vehicles create "memories" of previous experiences and use them in future navigation, especially during adverse weather conditions when the vehicles cannot safely rely on their sensors.
Up to then, vehicles using artificial neural networks had no memory of the past. They were constantly seeing the world for the first time, no matter how often they had driven down a particular road or in similar weather conditions. This and many developments contributed to the advent of reliable autonomous vehicles.
Dr Shenlong Zhao on why his development could change the world.