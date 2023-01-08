Lock, stock, and barrel: Cenntro’s mesmerizing self-driving vehicles at CES 2023

The iChassis Cenntro

A semi-tractor, a Class 3 vehicle, and a self-driving car

The LM864H, available in Q3 of 2023, is a 6x4 semi-tractor representing Cenntro's first entry into hydrogen fuel cells and its first heavy-duty truck. The semi-tractor's electric motors are fully powered by high-efficiency sustainable hydrogen fuel cells with eight 210-liter banks that convert hydrogen into electric power by combining it with oxygen, producing only water as its only byproduct. The LS 300 is a Class 3 vehicle and comes in two models: a van and a truck. It is equipped with a 118kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, a maximum speed of 62 mph, and a range of 273 miles (440 km).

The van version features four doors for easy access, and the truck variation can be up-fitted with different configurations that can meet the needs for multiple applications.

Finally, Cenntro's production version, state of the art All Electric iChassis series, consists of open-platform, fully programmable vehicles that have been designed for automated and autonomous driving.

Unlike other industry offerings, Cenntro's iChassis opens innovation to third parties to develop their own software and design hardware to control and maneuver the vehicles and to develop new applications that are unique to their needs.

Serving organizations

Cenntro claims that its vehicles "are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications."

The company has further "committed to lead the transformation of commercial fleets to zero-emissions vehicles and develop a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis."