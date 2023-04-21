Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx

U Boat Worx, a Dutch yacht maker, announced its plan to build a $25 million superyacht, Nautilus, which can travel underwater last year. The firm has now provided the first images and specifications of the interior of the opulent submergible vessel.

The interior of the yacht offers spacious lounge areas to the private guest cabins and, according to the firm, "provides a one-of-a-kind underwater experience."

To jog your memory, Nautilus is a 123-foot (37.5 m) vessel that provides the upper deck luxuries of a yacht with the security and practicality of a submarine under its deck. The company had mentioned its plan to allow customization options concerning its cabin as per the needs of the customers, and it looks like they have kept their word on it.

A well-crafted design to suit an elite lifestyle

The yacht's interior offer 540 square feet (50 sq. m) of diner and lounge area with four large circular windows that offer great views of the marine environment. The Nautilus interior is a "perfect blend of form and function, combining state-of-the-art technology with elegant design," said the firm's website.

The dinning area U-Boat Worx

The design was executed in partnership with Officina Armae, a German yacht design firm. The highlight of the vessel is its master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Also included are four guest rooms with their respective beds placed directly in front of the window. Each room features a work desk with a designer chair, a designer rug covering the entire floor, a wardrobe, and a lounge mattress in the window structure.