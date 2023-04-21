Trending
Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx

The Nautilus cabin provides a highly customizable "one-of-a-kind underwater experience."
Jijo Malayil
| Apr 21, 2023 10:50 AM EST
Created: Apr 21, 2023 10:50 AM EST
transportation
Bowdeck Lounge of Nautilus
Bowdeck Lounge of Nautilus

U-Boat Worx  

U Boat Worx, a Dutch yacht maker, announced its plan to build a $25 million superyacht, Nautiluswhich can travel underwater last year. The firm has now provided the first images and specifications of the interior of the opulent submergible vessel. 

The interior of the yacht offers spacious lounge areas to the private guest cabins and, according to the firm, "provides a one-of-a-kind underwater experience."

Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx
U-Boat Worx's Nautilus

U-Boat Worx 

To jog your memory, Nautilus is a 123-foot (37.5 m) vessel that provides the upper deck luxuries of a yacht with the security and practicality of a submarine under its deck. The company had mentioned its plan to allow customization options concerning its cabin as per the needs of the customers, and it looks like they have kept their word on it. 

A well-crafted design to suit an elite lifestyle 

The yacht's interior offer 540 square feet (50 sq. m) of diner and lounge area with four large circular windows that offer great views of the marine environment. The Nautilus interior is a "perfect blend of form and function, combining state-of-the-art technology with elegant design," said the firm's website. 

Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx
The dinning area

U-Boat Worx 

The design was executed in partnership with Officina Armae, a German yacht design firm. The highlight of the vessel is its master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Also included are four guest rooms with their respective beds placed directly in front of the window. Each room features a work desk with a designer chair, a designer rug covering the entire floor, a wardrobe, and a lounge mattress in the window structure. 

Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx
Guest cabin

U-Boat Worx 

Guests can relax and socialize in a spacious saloon, offering a dining area, a fully-stocked bar, a large flat-screen TV, and a surround sound system while offering a view out of the sea world through more windows.

Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx
Main deck lounge

U-Boat Worx 

A mezzanine observation area with plush seating options offers occupants panoramic views of the surrounding waters and its inhabitants. Nautilus also offers a bar area, a spiral staircase, and an elevator, plus a gym equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike, and weights. 

Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx
Mezzanine Observation Lounge

U-Boat Worx 

An extensive list of customization options will be made available while crafting its interiors. Choices range from cladding and coverings to marble slabs and wood species. "This level of customization allows owners to express their individuality and preferences in every detail."

The yacht is set to be powered by a diesel-electric engine that allows it to have a top speed of nine knots (10 mph) on the surface. When completely submerged, the maximum cruising speed is four knots ( 4.6 miles an hour). The yacht has the ability to stay underwater for up to four days with a maximum depth rating set at around 650 feet (200 m).

