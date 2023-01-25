This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world

Hermus conducted a simulated hypersonic flight test on November 17, 2022, at the Notre Dame Turbomachinery Laboratory in Indiana. The Chimera engine successfully transitioned from turbojet mode to ramjet mode during the test.

The company's official news release noted, “Hermeus has demonstrated turbojet to ramjet transition within its engine, Chimera. This is one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality. The ability to switch between these two modes allows Hermeus’ first aircraft, Quarterhorse, to take off from a regular runway and then accelerate up to high-Mach speeds.”

Difference between turbojet and ramjet

Ramjet engines are more fuel efficient and powerful than turbojet engines. For instance, a turbojet engine can go up to only Mach 3, but a ramjet engine has the potential to make an aircraft fly at Mach 6 (4,603 mph). While turbojet engines require a compressor to suck in air and compress the same for combustion.

A ramjet engine doesn’t need a compressor because its high-speed motion is enough to ram and compress the air. However, these engines only operate at speeds above 300 mph and deliver outstanding performance at and above Mach 3. So although they are ideal for powering missiles, they can not be used in a crewed aircraft.

On the other hand, a turbojet engine will work efficiently at low and even at zero speed. These engines have become the go-to choice for powering commercial airliners and many army aircraft.