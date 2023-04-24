China to bring Elon Musk's dream of Hyperloop into reality by 2035

Elon Musk may have given the world the idea of a hyperloop and even conducted Hyperloop Pod competitions in the U.S. in the past. However, the world's first hyperloop train is likely to come up in China in the next decade, South China Morning Post reported.

Humanity has always been obsessed with faster transport options the magnetic levitation (maglev) trains are operational in many parts of the world. In 2012, Musk took the concept a step further by operating them in vacuum tunnels that could increase train speeds to 760 miles (1,220 km) an hour and dubbed it Hyperloop.

Although Musk and his companies never really ventured into building such a system, they did organize a competition where others could test their prototypes for such a rapid transit system. The annual competition is no longer held, but the Chinese Academy of Engineering authorities are now keen to make it a reality.

World's first Hyperloop train

As per SCMP's report, the train will run on a relatively short route between Shanghai and Hangzhou in the country's east. About 108 miles (175 km) separate the wealthiest towns on the eastern coast, which can be traveled in about three hours by road or barely an hour using high-speed rails that already operate in China. With the hyperloop expected to travel at speeds of up to 621 miles (1,000 km) an hour, the travel time could be reduced to just 15 minutes.