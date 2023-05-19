China surpasses Japan to become world's largest car exporter

China surpasses Japan to become world's largest car exporterThis sharp rise in Chinese auto exports was primarily due to increased demand for electric vehicles and sales to Russia.Mrigakshi Dixit| May 19, 2023 09:01 AM ESTCreated: May 19, 2023 09:01 AM ESTtransportationWorkers on an assembly line at a car factory in Beijingimaginima/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As per the latest BBC report, China has become the world's biggest exporter of cars. The country surpassed Japan in the first three months of the year and continues to report growth in vehicle exports. According to official figures provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China delivered 1.07 million units during this period, representing a roughly 58 percent increase over the first quarter of 2022.Japan's vehicle transport was 954,185 during this time period, a six percent increase from the previous year. According to China's General Administration of Customs, China exported approximately 3.2 million vehicles in 2022, while Germany exported approximately 2.6 million vehicles. Related Elon Musk says he's getting rid of rare Earth magnets in Tesla EVs AE200: Chinese auto giant tests helicopter-like largest electric car British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platform See Also China surpassed Germany as the world's second-largest car exporter in 2022. Back in 2009, China overtook the United States to become the world's largest market for new vehicles. This sharp rise in Chinese auto exports has been primarily due to increased demand for electric vehicles and sales to Russia. Belgium, Australia, and Thailand are among the top destinations for Chinese-made new energy vehicles.According to experts, the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to clean energy has marked the rise of China's automobile industry. Motor vehicles contribute largely to global warming by the release of planet-warming gas carbon dioxide. In the midst of rising temperatures, electric vehicles are being promoted as a critical solution in the fight against climate change. Most Popular The reports add that exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs) — primarily electric cars — grew by more than 90 percent over the previous year in China. Tesla's China arm (90,000 units), SAIC motor (50,000 units), and BYD (30,000) are the top NEV exporters in China. Elon Musk has also established a massive electric car manufacturing plant in Shanghai. Tesla's Gigafactory exports to different countries, including Japan and Europe.The plant can currently produce 1.25 million vehicles per year, with Tesla aiming to increase this capacity further. In addition, the company has begun producing Model Y sport utility vehicles, which will be exported to Canada in the coming months.Furthermore, as Western countries imposed trade sanctions on Moscow, China began exporting to Russia shortly after the Ukraine war began. In 2022, Chinese automakers such as Geely, Chery, and Great Wall saw their market share in Russia increase after companies such as Volkswagen and Toyota withdrew from the country following Ukraine's invasion. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVsEngineer backs seismic isolation as hospitals stood tall during Turkey-Syria quakesSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansCould 'reviving' 100,000-year-old bacteria be key to future antibiotics? Biotech says yesHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study betterDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030 More Stories innovationPlasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerPaul Ratner| 11/30/2022transportationEVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/28/2023innovationNo more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the futureAmeya Paleja| 10/17/2022