China surpasses Japan to become world's largest car exporter

As per the latest BBC report, China has become the world's biggest exporter of cars.

The country surpassed Japan in the first three months of the year and continues to report growth in vehicle exports.

According to official figures provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China delivered 1.07 million units during this period, representing a roughly 58 percent increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Japan's vehicle transport was 954,185 during this time period, a six percent increase from the previous year.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, China exported approximately 3.2 million vehicles in 2022, while Germany exported approximately 2.6 million vehicles.