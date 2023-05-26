China's Airbus and Boeing rival, C919, to make maiden commercial flight on Sunday

C919, the homegrown narrow-body jet developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), will make its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported. The C919 is China's attempt to break the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing in the aviation sector.

When it comes to smaller aircraft, there are many options available to choose from. However, for larger aircraft transporting hundreds of passengers for commercial purposes, one can only choose between the French Airbus and or U.S-made Boeings. For more than 14 years, China has been working to break into the market dominance of these two players, and its dream will take its first commercial flight on Sunday.