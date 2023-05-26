China's Airbus and Boeing rival, C919, to make maiden commercial flight on Sunday

China's Airbus and Boeing rival, C919, to make maiden commercial flight on SundayIt will connect the busiest route in the country between Beijing and Shanghai.Ameya Paleja| May 26, 2023 06:38 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 06:38 AM ESTtransportationThe C919 during its maiden test flightSky_Blue/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.C919, the homegrown narrow-body jet developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), will make its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported. The C919 is China's attempt to break the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing in the aviation sector. When it comes to smaller aircraft, there are many options available to choose from. However, for larger aircraft transporting hundreds of passengers for commercial purposes, one can only choose between the French Airbus and or U.S-made Boeings. For more than 14 years, China has been working to break into the market dominance of these two players, and its dream will take its first commercial flight on Sunday. See Also Related World's Largest Seaplane Makes Its Maiden Flight in China Russia plans to build 1,000 aircraft by 2030, using local parts 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' worth watching The C919's maiden flight The C919 is a twin-engine narrow-body aircraft powered by the LEAP-1C engines, which the Safran Group makes. The aircraft can accommodate up to 192 passengers and has a maximum range of 3,451 miles (5,550 km). The interiors of the aircraft can be arranged in two cabin classes with business-class seating up front. The three-seater economy class offers a slightly larger middle seat to provide more comfort for passengers. As many 20 drop-down screens, each 12 inches (30.4 cm) in size, can be deployed inside the aircraft to play movies in 1080p. The aircraft was certified by the Civil Aviation Administration Of China (CAAC) in September last year, following which it was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December. After carrying out 100 hours of test flights, the airline is now ready to begin offering commercial flights using the plane. The C919 will connect Shanghai to Beijing in its initial flightsSky_Blue/iStock On Sunday, flight MU9191 will take off from Shanghai at 10.45 am and head toward the capital city of Beijing, on the country's busiest domestic flight route. As scheduled, the aircraft will land in Beijing at 1:10 pm and return as flight MU9192 later that afternoon. Currently, the flight tickets are not available for public booking, the SCMP report added. C919's journey to break into Airbus-Boeing dominance comes at a time when China's aviation market has reopened following months of airport shutdowns and flight cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 response in the country. Domestic traffic has been slowly catching up, but the Guangzhou - Shanghai route has recovered faster than the Shanghai-Beijing route post-pandemic. The Chinese government aims to increase the C919's market share to 10 percent by 2025. The souring U.S.-China relations have also impacted Boeing's fortunes in the country, with its 737 MAX being grounded for over four years following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Comac has received over 1,200 orders for the C919, the state media has reported previously. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsHow about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time?World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceRise of the machinesBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineerChinese scientists develop technology to create 3D ceramic printing without supportNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2 Job Board