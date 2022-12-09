World's first Chinese-made passenger aircraft takes to the skies

The C919's inaugural flight, with registration number B-919A and “the world’s first C919” painted on its side in Chinese and English, boasted 15 minutes of air time over Shanghai. The plane flew from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport without reporting any issues.

The aircraft has been a long time in the making. It took its first test flight in 2017, signed its first commercial contract with CEA in April of this year, and obtained its Type Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on September 29, 2022. It started mass production in November, CNN reported.

CEA stated that it plans on receiving the additional four aircraft of this first batch in the next two years.

COMAC C919 details

The C919 aircraft is a twin-engine narrow-body jet powered by CFM International LEAP-1C engines. It can accommodate between 158 and 192 passengers and has a range between 2,532 and 3,451 miles (4,075 to 5,555 kilometers), per Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC).

The 164-seater plane has a two-cabin layout, with eight business class seats and 156 economy class ones. According to Aviation Source News, the middle seat of the three-seater rows in the economy cabin is 0.5 inches (1.5cm wider) than its neighboring seats, offering more comfort to those sitting in them.

The plane has twenty 12-inch (30.4cm) drop-down screens that can play 1080P movies. It also has an aisle height of 7.3 feet (2.25 meters), and the plane comes with an efficient air filtration system, a passenger-centric lighting system, and low noise.