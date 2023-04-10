Chinese 'wingship' that can travel 20 times faster than a boat completes sea trials

A ground effect vehicle (GEV) uses the "ground effect," which is the decrease in aerodynamic drag that an object experiences when it approaches a surface to achieve lift and boost efficiency. This air cushion between the surface and the object reduces drag and enables the object to gain lift at lower speeds.

One famous example of this kind of vehicle was the Soviet-era ekranoplan which could travel only a few meters above the water's surface and had a massive, 70-meter-long wing. The vehicle, built for military applications such as moving people and equipment over water, could move at speeds up to 400 km/h.

According to a report from Science and Technology Daily on Monday, the new Chinese vehicle can travel for six hours continuously at speeds of up to 150 mph (240 kph). The vehicle reportedly has a total takeoff weight of 4.5 tonnes and a passenger capacity of up to 12.

According to Shi Yajun, a researcher at the China Ship Scientific Research Centre, which developed the "wingship," "Compared to amphibious aircraft or previous generations of 'wingships,' this third generation of the ground-effect vehicle with high wave resistance has significantly leveled up in terms of seaworthiness.”