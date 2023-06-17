Chinese company unveils 'world's most powerful' hydrogen locomotive

China has built what it is calling the world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered locomotive. It is suggested that the clean and renewable technology has the potential to replace most fossil fuel systems used in thousands of trains across the country.

The new engine, converted from a diesel-engine locomotive to run purely on hydrogen-powered fuel cells, can run for up to 190 hours and be refueled in two, reported the South China Morning Post. ​The engine can hold up to 270 kgs of hydrogen, which is considered a clean energy source because when it is burned as a fuel, it produces only water as a byproduct. It does not produce pollutants or greenhouse gasses, like carbon dioxide or sulfur dioxide.