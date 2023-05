Citroen's versatile electric beach buggy, My Ami Buggy, is set to make a comeback with 1,000 units available for order starting June 20. This unique electric car offers a creative and enjoyable driving experience while maintaining affordability and sustainability. Designed for beach and open road enthusiasts, the Ami Buggy will be priced at $11,300 (£10,495), and deliveries are expected to commence by the end of summer.

Responding to popular demand, Citroen produced 50 Ami buggies in 2022 after showcasing a concept version, which reportedly sold out within 18 minutes. The automaker claims that the new edition of My Ami Buggy will be "full of character, both fashionable and robust," inviting users to play in the urban jungle and embrace a different way of living in the open air, especially near the sea.