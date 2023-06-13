'Once-in-a-generation' collection of Ferraris up for auction in August

In what is described as a "once-in-a-generation" event, Sotheby's has announced an upcoming auction featuring 20 rare Ferraris from a "barn find." Aptly titled its "Lost & Found Collection," the cars will be presented in Monterey, California, during the highly anticipated Monterey Car Week on the 17th of August, 2023.

The collection was found in downtown Speedway, Indianapolis, across the street from the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the cars have been tucked away from the public for decades, gathering dust.

According to Sotheby's the collection includes the following: -

1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina, once owned by King Mohamed V of Morocco

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Series I by Pinin Farina

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pinin Farina

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pinin Farina

1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

1968 Ferrari Dino 206 GT by Scaglietti

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Series II by Pinin Farina

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 by Pinin Farina

1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II by Pininfarina

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’ by Scaglietti

1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina

1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I ‘Interim’ by Pinin Farina

1980 Ferrari 512 BB

1991 Ferrari Testarossa

1977 Ferrari 400 Automatic

The collection includes some very rare models of Ferrari, including examples that once featured at Le Mans, the Targa Florio, and the Mille Miglia. Some were even once owned by royalty.