'Once-in-a-generation' collection of Ferraris up for auction in August

In what is described as a "once-in-a-generation" event, Sotheby's has announced an upcoming auction featuring 20 rare Ferraris from a "barn find." Aptly titled its "Lost & Found Collection," the cars will be presented in Monterey, California, during the highly anticipated Monterey Car Week on the 17th of August, 2023. The collection was found in downtown Speedway, Indianapolis, across the street from the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the cars have been tucked away from the public for decades, gathering dust. According to Sotheby's the collection includes the following: -1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina, once owned by King Mohamed V of Morocco1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Series I by Pinin Farina 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pinin Farina 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pinin Farina 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti 1968 Ferrari Dino 206 GT by Scaglietti 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Series II by Pinin Farina 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 by Pinin Farina 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II by Pininfarina 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB 'Vetroresina' by Scaglietti 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I 'Interim' by Pinin Farina 1980 Ferrari 512 BB 1991 Ferrari Testarossa 1977 Ferrari 400 AutomaticThe collection includes some very rare models of Ferrari, including examples that once featured at Le Mans, the Targa Florio, and the Mille Miglia. Some were even once owned by royalty. But how did this treasure trove of vintage cars get lost? The year 2004 saw the devastating impact of Hurricane Charley on the Florida coast, resulting in significant destruction. The storm also revealed the Ferraris that had been forgotten for over a decade, having been housed in a barn that partially collapsed in 1990. Due to the damage caused by the debris, the Ferraris were moved with great care to a secure warehouse in Indianapolis, where they have remained untouched ever since."While a select group of Ferrari collectors knew about the existence of these extraordinary cars, the rest of the world remained unaware. This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire these iconic Ferraris, some of which have participated in renowned races," says Rob Myers, the visionary force behind RM Sotheby's."Most of these lost Ferraris remain untouched, preserving their purity and original condition since the day they were acquired—a true embodiment of the 'barn find' concept. It is the first time that RM Sotheby's has presented a barn find collection of this magnitude to the market," he added.