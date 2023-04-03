Colombian Navy's COTEnergy Boat offers sustainable and flexible coastal operations

The Colombian Navy (ARC) intends to deploy the COTEnergy Boat in April as a valuable tool for other navies to adopt. The boat's adaptability and ability to carry and power sensors make it limited in its scope but an effective platform for scientific and research expeditions. The COTEnergy Boat can also serve as a communications link between ships or between ships and other uncrewed vessels.

Uncrewed sea vehicles have been the focus of attention, with the introduction of small drone ships for regional powers and routine patrol work showcasing how far this technology has come and how widespread it is likely to be in the future. By putting sensors and communications links onto an uncrewed vessel, a navy can effectively extend the range of what can be seen by human operators.

COTECMAR is designing sustainable technological solutions for the energy transition, and the COTEnergy Boat is being incorporated into this offer. Making patrol craft solar-powered and electric is a step towards sustainable vessels. The boat's load capacity is 880 pounds, and it can sustain its autonomous operation for just shy of an hour.