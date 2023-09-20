Cooler temperatures may help to extend EV-battery life

Cooler temperatures may help to extend EV-battery lifeThe study was based on data from over 12,500 Tesla vehicles from different parts of the US.Jijo Malayil| Sep 20, 2023 02:57 PM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 02:57 PM ESTtransportationAll white Tesla Model YRoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a surprise development, a new study has shown that the longevity of batteries concerning Tesla vehicles is greater in colder conditions. The phenomenon is observed even though the range of such EV batteries is generally very volatile to temperature variations. The research by Recurrent was based on information from over 12,500 Tesla vehicles from different parts of the US. According to the firm, the health of an EV battery still remains a black box and its efforts are aimed at collaborating with thousands of EV drivers and introducing advanced machine learning to solve this challenge. The company believes that by "providing more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric car transactions, we will accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. This is key to reducing the 20% of U.S. carbon emissions that are currently produced by light-duty combustion engine vehicles," said the firm's website. See Also Related British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platform Student team's EV becomes world's longest-range electric car New paint can heat and cool buildings reducing energy use Recurrent hopes that the new study may help owners protect an EV battery from excess damage due to different climatic conditions. Increased average range The study took into account the average range score of Tesla owners, which measures how much of its original range can be derived today. A Range Score of 90 indicates that the EV is capable of delivering 90% of its original range. Recurrent utilized the real-world range of the EVs when first introduced rather than the EPA range, which is frequently unreliable from the start. The firm used the US Department of Energy categorization of climate zones, which is “humid hot,” “dry hot,” “cold,” “very cold,” and “subarctic. For the study, the team combined together the two hot climates and three cold climates plus the “marine” zone, for this study. The results showed that scores were higher for vehicles owned and operated in cold and marine climate zones than those found in hot climate areas. Their data was also grouped according to models and the age of vehicles so that the study could make a fair comparison. For instance, a graph of 2020 Tesla Model Ys from different conditions recorded an average range score variation of 3 percent. Heat as a stimulusThe explanation for the probable causes may sound too basic but the firm says like people, batteries are always aging. To slow down the process in humans, various steps can be taken to slow these effects down, like getting more exercise and sleep, or we may speed them up, like smoking and tanning. Batteries behave similarly, and it is believed that being around heat is similar to smoking cigarettes. "Environmental heat contributes extra energy to the electrochemical reactions in the battery, which can accelerate unwanted chemical reactions that age the battery prematurely. The generally accepted threshold for accelerated battery degradation is around 30 degrees C or around 86 degrees F," said the firm in a media release. Although cold temperatures can temporarily impair an electric car's performance, it does not harm the vehicle permanently. Concurrent says that the energy requirements of heating the battery and cabin—the energy to warm things up comes from the same source as the energy to run the car—cause range reduction in cold weather. "But, since cold weather does not have the same electrochemical effect as heat, this range loss is short term and the car’s performance will return to normal when the weather warms."EV owners living in hot climatic conditions, fret not. The study comes across instances of healthy batteries and great range scores with regard to vehicles in warmer climatic conditions. According to the firm, taking good care of such EVs may be the reason behind such a variation. Recurrent says owners should make sure such EVs should be parked in the garage or in the shade when it's very hot and sunny. Furthermore, It is preferable to leave your automobile half-charged rather than completely charged if you must leave it in the heat or sun. This is because there are less adverse effects when the battery is half-charged since it is more stable. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsDALL-E 3 coming in October, prompt engineering not requiredWhy China and Russia can not match USS Gerald R. FordNASA aims to destroy an Empire State Building-sized asteroidHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerIn a first, scientists light up blue LED with an AA batteryAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentIntel unveils Meteor Lake CPUs, features dedicated AI engineWhy are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh in Job Board