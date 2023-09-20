Cooler temperatures may help to extend EV-battery life

In a surprise development, a new study has shown that the longevity of batteries concerning Tesla vehicles is greater in colder conditions. The phenomenon is observed even though the range of such EV batteries is generally very volatile to temperature variations.

The research by Recurrent was based on information from over 12,500 Tesla vehicles from different parts of the US. According to the firm, the health of an EV battery still remains a black box and its efforts are aimed at collaborating with thousands of EV drivers and introducing advanced machine learning to solve this challenge.

The company believes that by "providing more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric car transactions, we will accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. This is key to reducing the 20% of U.S. carbon emissions that are currently produced by light-duty combustion engine vehicles," said the firm's website.