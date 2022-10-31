These images show the coolest hydrogen-powered concept race car yet

Alpine Alpenglow concept Alpine

Alpenglow is Alpine's initial step toward environmentally friendly transportation alternatives. Mobility will combine carbon-neutral systems, utilizing the natural complementarity between vehicles powered by fuel cells, internal combustion engines, and battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs), and vehicles with hybrid internal combustion engines using sustainable fuel, possibly green hydrogen.

Future vehicles will have the kind of performance that can only be achieved by race cars while emitting almost nothing other than steam and thrilling engine roars, thanks to the combination of hydrogen technology and technological know-how gained in the heat of motorsport competitions.

The Alpenglow is as light as the rest of the brand's vehicles. It offers drivers the whole experience with zero emissions thanks to its two cylindrical hydrogen tanks at 700 bar.

The geometry of the Alpenglow concept car optimizes air flow, enhancing aerodynamic performance. The air's sculpted moving surfaces take the form of a twist, ranging from positive to negative. The red line begins at the front with the recognizable V-shape. An air inlet and an aerodynamic tunnel are formed on the side by another line, adding character. This concept car's incredibly long and thin wings are a tribute to the endurance A220 from the late 1960s, which attained the pinnacle of aerodynamics. This car is built for racing. The two tanks accentuate the sides with generous, seductive shapes that meld perfectly with Alpenglow's chiseled form.