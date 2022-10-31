These images show the coolest hydrogen-powered concept race car yet
Renault-owned performance carmaker Alpine revealed its futuristic racer-looking Alpenglow concept.
Alpine described the vehicle as “the starting point for all future Alpine designs, technologies, and breakthroughs” in a press release.
This unique concept car, built around technological and aerodynamic elements, reflects the idea that form comes from function. Two hydrogen tanks surrounding the torso signal Alpenglow's overwhelming power and are the silhouette's focal point.
Alpenglow is Alpine's initial step toward environmentally friendly transportation alternatives. Mobility will combine carbon-neutral systems, utilizing the natural complementarity between vehicles powered by fuel cells, internal combustion engines, and battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs), and vehicles with hybrid internal combustion engines using sustainable fuel, possibly green hydrogen.
Future vehicles will have the kind of performance that can only be achieved by race cars while emitting almost nothing other than steam and thrilling engine roars, thanks to the combination of hydrogen technology and technological know-how gained in the heat of motorsport competitions.
The Alpenglow is as light as the rest of the brand's vehicles. It offers drivers the whole experience with zero emissions thanks to its two cylindrical hydrogen tanks at 700 bar.
The geometry of the Alpenglow concept car optimizes air flow, enhancing aerodynamic performance. The air's sculpted moving surfaces take the form of a twist, ranging from positive to negative. The red line begins at the front with the recognizable V-shape. An air inlet and an aerodynamic tunnel are formed on the side by another line, adding character. This concept car's incredibly long and thin wings are a tribute to the endurance A220 from the late 1960s, which attained the pinnacle of aerodynamics. This car is built for racing. The two tanks accentuate the sides with generous, seductive shapes that meld perfectly with Alpenglow's chiseled form.
This concept car has the dimensions of a dream car: more than 16.4 feet (5 meters) long, more than 6.5 feet (2 meters) wide, and less than 3.2 feet (1 meter) high. It is incredibly agile, and Alpine's future design aesthetic is captured in its sculpted contours.
"Alpenglow’s mighty and lavish design hints at what Alpine cars will be like tomorrow and at our vision for motorsports moving forward. With hydrogen technology on board, we are strengthening our commitment to a responsible future and to keeping driving pleasure as real as ever,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.
Alpenglow makes us feel the breeze of the Alps by providing excitement with a cool design and an emission-free engine.
