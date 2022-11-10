UN COP27: Pro-climate conference delegates arrived in anti-climate private jets

"I think the activists are right...the few leaders that attended the event, are affecting climate more than helping it by coming on private jets," Dr. Gohram Malghani, associate professor of the Environmental Sciences department at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) University, Pakistan, told Interesting Engineering (IE) on Thursday.

"Environmentalists understand that leaders are less interested in climate issues."

The demonstrators sat in front of the private jets and cycled around the airfield to register their protest.

36 private jets landed at COP27 in two days

Representational image: Private jet flying. zorazhuang/iStock

Flightradar24, a Swedish online service that displays real-time aircraft flight tracking data, revealed 36 private jets landed in Sharm el-Sheikh between November 4 and 6, before the commencement of the summit.

Additional 64 flights, 24 of which originated in Sharm el-Sheikh, arrived in Cairo.

According to Flightradar24 data, Nine of the flights originated in the United Kingdom, with others from Europe, including Italy, France, and the Netherlands. Two flights arrived in Cairo from the United States, one from Atlanta and one from Washington, DC.

There may have been more scheduled private flights than it was able to capture due to the "limited coverage in the area," noted FlightRadar24.