The California Department of Motor Vehicles has asked Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors, to reduce its fleet of driverless cars in San Francisco by 50% after two recent collisions involving its vehicles. Cruise has agreed to comply with the request and will operate no more than 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 at night.

Two incidents

The DMV said in a statement that it was investigating the “concerning incidents” and that Cruise would have to take corrective action to improve safety. “The DMV reserves the right, following investigation of the facts, to suspend or revoke testing and/or deployment permits if there is determined to be an unreasonable risk to public safety,” the statement said.