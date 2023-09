As Cruise and Waymo began to offer commercial driverless car services in San Fransisco, numerous instances of such autonomous vehicles blocking traffic have surfaced in the last few weeks. On August 10, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) allowed both firms to charge fees for journeys at any time of day after a 3-to-1 vote.

In an incident that attracted a lot of attention, on August 14, two AVs from Cruise reportedly blocked a critically injured man from being transported to a hospital for medical care, according to San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) officials who spoke to Forbes.

The man was found to be bleeding heavily after he was hit by a car in the Market neighborhood of San Francisco. The alleged delay may have cost the man his life as SFFD records confirmed that the person succumbed to injuries sustained 20 to 30 minutes after getting admitted to a local hospital adjacent to the accident scene.