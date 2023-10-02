Cruise's autonomous cars to start trials in Dubai this month

Dubai is set to be the first city in the Middle East to start the trial of fully autonomous vehicles (AVs). On an experimental basis, the service will be carried by US-firm Cruise, which plans to initiate the services next month, according to CNN.

Cruise and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority signed a contract that designated Cruise as the only supplier of self-driving taxis and ride-hailing services back in 2021.

The agreement was by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live and work in, and it aims to convert 25 percent of trips done in the city to be fulfilled by autonomous means of transport by 2030.