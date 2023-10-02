Cruise's autonomous cars to start trials in Dubai this month

Cruise's autonomous cars to start trials in Dubai this monthA fleet of five AVs will operate on a 5-mile stretch in the upend Jumeirah neighborhood.Jijo Malayil| Oct 02, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Oct 02, 2023 11:19 AM ESTtransportationA cruise AV parked in a streetCruise Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Dubai is set to be the first city in the Middle East to start the trial of fully autonomous vehicles (AVs). On an experimental basis, the service will be carried by US-firm Cruise, which plans to initiate the services next month, according to CNN.Cruise and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority signed a contract that designated Cruise as the only supplier of self-driving taxis and ride-hailing services back in 2021. The agreement was by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live and work in, and it aims to convert 25 percent of trips done in the city to be fulfilled by autonomous means of transport by 2030. See Also Related Cruise AVs allegedly disrupt medical care in San Francisco Terminal concept for VTOL 'vertiport' in Dubai unveiled Driverless cars from Cruise create traffic jam in San Francisco The entry into the city will also mark General Motots and Honda-backed AV firm's first operation outside the United States. The operations will put Dubai on the list of a few cities, mainly in the US and China, which operate such driverless services on the road. Since 2016, Cruise, one of the top companies in the autonomous vehicle market, has been testing its vehicles in San Francisco. The company claims to have completed over 3 million autonomous kilometers in the city. Limited numbersThe CEO of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Ahmed Bahrozyan, the body responsible for regulating AVs in the city, told CNN that the commencement of the trial is marked by five completely autonomous electric taxis, run by Cruise. The testing will be permitted on a 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch in the upend Jumeirah neighborhood of the United Arab Emirates city. "We are doing our own set of tests and trials in Dubai… every city has its own characteristics. We have weather conditions that are certainly different than the US," said Bahrozyan to CNN. He also expressed optimism of such AVs making up most of its taxi services in the future. The city plans to employ 4,000 driverless cars by 2030, and Cruise has been designated the only firm allowed to run such services in Dubai for 15 years. The number of AVs is expected to add to the already existing fleet of 12,000 conventional taxis in the city. According to the Crown Prince of Dubai, the city hopes to save Dh900 million ($245.2 million) on transportation expenses by using self-driving technology. The plan is intended to boost transportation effectiveness and assist the emirate in growing income by Dh18 billion annually, which can result in savings of Dh1.5 billion by lowering environmental pollution by 12% annually.A bumpy rideThe announcement comes as Cruise is facing challenging times in the US as multiple incidents of its driverless cars blocking the streets of San Francisco have surfaced in the last few months. In August, after holding trials in the city for a considerable period, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) allowed Cruise and Alphabet-backed Waymo to charge fees for journeys from customers in San Francisco. Soon after two accidents involving AVs on the road, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered both firms to reduce their fleet of cars by 50 percent. During the CPUC hearing itself, the city's transportation department, police department, and fire department submitted a list of at least 600 accidents involving autonomous cars causing traffic disruptions that have occurred in San Francisco since June 2022. On the question of safety, Bahroyzyan told CNN that there will be “zero compromise on safety" related to AVs operating on public roads. In April, Dubai issued a new law to regulate autonomous vehicles that covers all aspects of the licensing, regulatory, and liability framework for autonomous vehicles. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Spotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using promptsFarewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?The real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepHere's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryFrom scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingBursts of star formation linked to bright early galaxiesFridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcastStarlink launches V2 mini-satellites with 'space lasers' Job Board