Cupra's DarkRebel: A virtual sports car concept for the Metaverse

Spanish carmaker Cupra has revealed a virtual sports car concept, the DarkRebel, an all-electric model that could become a reality in the next decade, according to a company release.

Cupra, a spin-off of Seat brand, presented the DarkRebel at its space in the metaverse, Metahype, through a hologram form.

The vehicle features sharp lines and an athletic proportion of a sports car combined with a shooting brake architecture. The long, endless bonnet has an arrow shape that provides the maximum feeling of speed, while the cabin is pushed to the rear to create attractive proportions. The central spine connects the front and the rear as the core of the skeleton of this all-electric sports car.

The CEO of Cupra, Wayne Griffiths, stated, "After five years of building the brand CUPRA in a nowadays world, it is time to think about the next step. Our next dream. The CUPRA DarkRebel is the ultimate interpretation of our vision.

Cupra designed the DarkRebel to embody the unconventional challenger brand’s spirit of performance and emotion. This concept car brings Cupra’s DNA to the maximum without any boundaries. It is not a prediction but rather a provocation, showing that design is a dialogue, not a process.