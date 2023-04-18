MG reveals Cyberster, a "high-performance EV sportscar" to take on Tesla Roadster
MG has taken the wraps off its electric Roadster at the Auto Shanghai 2023, which promises to push the limits of performance when it comes to EVs. The automaker released the first official photographs of its Cyberster concept, which is pitched as a "high-performance EV sports car," that will take on the likes of the Tesla Roadster.
The Cyberstar is a two-door, two-seater sports car, which is in line with MG's tradition, with a design inspired by its classic MGB Roadster. The car also marks MG's first convertible model in over a decade and offers high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.
A powerful proposition to take on the competition
MG is offering the Cyberster with an all-electric architecture that enables it to deliver a range of around 800km (500 miles), while a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) is achieved in less than three seconds.
Though the automaker has stopped releasing more details regarding specifications and variants on offer, leaked information suggests that the Roadster will have three variants based on its power outputs. A single-motor will power the base option, while the dual-motor setup with 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) in the front and 215 hp (160 kW) on the rear will be available with the second trim level on the Cyberster.
The most exciting offering for enthusiasts will be the variant which will have electric motors with 201 hp (150 kW) at the front and 335 hp (250 kW) at the rear, offering a combined power output of 530 hp (395 kW), enabling EVs to take the fight to their ICE counterparts.
The details on battery capacities for each model are not available. The car is set to weigh 4,078 pounds (1850 kilograms) to 4,376 pounds (1985 kg), depending on the size of its lithium-ion battery packs.
Styling pays tribute to classic MG Roadsters
Following design cues from its predecessors, Cyberster features an extensive hood, smooth body lines, "hacker blade" alloy wheels, and a flattened "kamm tail" rear.
The interior of the Cyberster adopts a "driver-centric layout, with a separate cockpit for the driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen," according to a statement by MG.
MG is likely to get the Cyberster production ready by the beginning of 2024 and is expected to go on sale in Europe in the summer. MG is known to have already received more than 5,000 bookings for the Roadster from customers in China.