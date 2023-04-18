MG reveals Cyberster, a "high-performance EV sportscar" to take on Tesla Roadster

MG has taken the wraps off its electric Roadster at the Auto Shanghai 2023, which promises to push the limits of performance when it comes to EVs. The automaker released the first official photographs of its Cyberster concept, which is pitched as a "high-performance EV sports car," that will take on the likes of the Tesla Roadster.

The Cyberstar is a two-door, two-seater sports car, which is in line with MG's tradition, with a design inspired by its classic MGB Roadster. The car also marks MG's first convertible model in over a decade and offers high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.

A powerful proposition to take on the competition

MG is offering the Cyberster with an all-electric architecture that enables it to deliver a range of around 800km (500 miles), while a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) is achieved in less than three seconds.

Though the automaker has stopped releasing more details regarding specifications and variants on offer, leaked information suggests that the Roadster will have three variants based on its power outputs. A single-motor will power the base option, while the dual-motor setup with 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) in the front and 215 hp (160 kW) on the rear will be available with the second trim level on the Cyberster.