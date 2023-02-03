Watch the production ready features of Tesla's Cybertruck

According to InsideEVs, the model could be a part of Tesla's beta program that is closer to the production version, the first batches of which are scheduled to ship out in the summer.

Features signal the truck is getting ready for production

This is the first time a Cybertruck was seen featuring such mirrors, which replaces the off-the-shelf mirrors in the previous iterations spotted. The redesign can be attributed to the truck getting closer to production, as US laws require a vehicle to feature rear-view mirrors as part of standard equipment. During its conceptual stages, Tesla intended to provide a rearview feed using cameras in the central display.

A retractable flatbed cover was also seen for the first time in the latest iteration of the Cybertruck, signaling the model getting closer to full-scale production.

Elon Musk tweeted on February 1 regarding how he was satisfied with the beta version of the truck. "I was just reviewing the production beta Cybertruck. It is incredible."

Production expected to begin in the summer

The truck, which was unveiled in 2019, had its initial launch date scheduled for 2021. Tesla missed multiple launch timelines in the last four years, and it finally confirmed recently that its Cybertruck will finally start rolling out of its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, starting this summer. Though Musk confirmed that mass production will only begin in 2023.