Watch the production ready features of Tesla's Cybertruck
A new video of Tesla testing its much-awaited Cybertruck has now emerged. Sightings confirm that the truck is inching close to production after multiple delays in its launch timelines.
UPDATE: Here is a video of the Cybertruck! https://t.co/Ix3RGxuuYs pic.twitter.com/Ku1tgdR0PG— Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) February 2, 2023
The latest iteration of the vehicle was spotted by Flavio Tronzano, when the truck was doing rounds near the company's headquarters in Palo Alto. Even though it's unclear which version of the electric vehicle was on road, it did feature small triangular-shaped side mirrors, which are in sync with the angular design theme seen on the electric truck.
According to InsideEVs, the model could be a part of Tesla's beta program that is closer to the production version, the first batches of which are scheduled to ship out in the summer.
Features signal the truck is getting ready for production
This is the first time a Cybertruck was seen featuring such mirrors, which replaces the off-the-shelf mirrors in the previous iterations spotted. The redesign can be attributed to the truck getting closer to production, as US laws require a vehicle to feature rear-view mirrors as part of standard equipment. During its conceptual stages, Tesla intended to provide a rearview feed using cameras in the central display.
A retractable flatbed cover was also seen for the first time in the latest iteration of the Cybertruck, signaling the model getting closer to full-scale production.
Elon Musk tweeted on February 1 regarding how he was satisfied with the beta version of the truck. "I was just reviewing the production beta Cybertruck. It is incredible."
Production expected to begin in the summer
The truck, which was unveiled in 2019, had its initial launch date scheduled for 2021. Tesla missed multiple launch timelines in the last four years, and it finally confirmed recently that its Cybertruck will finally start rolling out of its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, starting this summer. Though Musk confirmed that mass production will only begin in 2023.
Tesla informed us that it had started putting in place the necessary equipment for manufacturing the vehicle, which includes castings to mold the truck's body panels.
It is widely believed that the delay in launching the truck can be attributed to Tesla's inability to develop its new 4680-cell battery pack in time, which is crucial to provide the Cybertruck with a 610-mile (980+ km) range.
The higher variant of the truck promises a zero to 60 mph (100 kph) sprint in just 2.9 seconds while having a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). Tesla is expected to price the truck at a starting cost of $40,000.
