The Cybertruck will also be a boat, says Elon Musk

However, he did not reveal how he would manage to do that and how long the truck could venture safely on the water. He also failed to mention when the truck would be in production.

Tesla first revealed the impressive truck at a fancy event in 2019 and claimed it planned to start sales in 2021 but has since seen many delays. Musk has now said production will begin in 2023.

According to the transcripts of the second-quarter earnings call to investors held in July of 2022, Musk told analysts that "We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future. Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be -- still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year."

The truck will be waterproof. Tesla

What other features does the truck boast?

The electric vehicle maker claims single motor Cybertrucks will go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds and have a maximum speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The dual-motor Cybertruck will reportedly reach 60 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). And finally, the three-motor model, for customers seeking the ultimate performance adventure, has the power to go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds while having a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).