The Cybertruck will also be a boat, says Elon Musk
Over the years, we have watched with excitement as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed more and more details about the Cybertruck. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share one more feature of the truck: it will be waterproof enough to briefly serve as a boat.
A waterproof vehicle
"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," Musk tweeted, adding that the vehicle "needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel."
However, he did not reveal how he would manage to do that and how long the truck could venture safely on the water. He also failed to mention when the truck would be in production.
Tesla first revealed the impressive truck at a fancy event in 2019 and claimed it planned to start sales in 2021 but has since seen many delays. Musk has now said production will begin in 2023.
According to the transcripts of the second-quarter earnings call to investors held in July of 2022, Musk told analysts that "We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future. Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be -- still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year."
What other features does the truck boast?
The electric vehicle maker claims single motor Cybertrucks will go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds and have a maximum speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The dual-motor Cybertruck will reportedly reach 60 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). And finally, the three-motor model, for customers seeking the ultimate performance adventure, has the power to go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds while having a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
All three Cybertruck models have an adjustable air suspension, which can levitate the vehicle up to 16 inches (40 cm) from the ground and can be raised or lowered immediately. Cybertrucks will also have a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds (3,400 kg) for the single motor version, 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg) for the dual motor model, and 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg) for the three motor vehicle.
Finally, in terms of batteries, the single motor model has a range of 250-plus miles, the dual-motor setup has 300-plus miles of range, and the tri-motor setup should travel more than 500 miles on a single charge.