CycloTech: Noise testing results are in for its CycloRotor eVTOL technology

CylcoTech, an Austrian firm focused on developing customized solutions for the eVTOL market, has now announced the testing results of its CycloRotor-propelled technology demonstrator, specifically the noise testing results for its 360-degree thrust vectoring propulsion barrels.

The noise test campaign was conducted at Wels General Aviation Airport, Austria. In March, CycloTech received permission from Austria's national aviation safety authority, Austro Control, to perform outdoor flights with its 85kg demonstrator.

According to the company, the data gathered will be used to investigate the impact of various parameters on the acoustic properties of CyloRotors and "inform the design of CycloRotor-driven AirCar concepts in order to take advantage of the potential for noise reduction offered by electrically powered air vehicles and thereby reduce noise exposure in populated areas," said a statement from the firm.