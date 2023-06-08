CycloTech: Noise testing results are in for its CycloRotor eVTOL technology

CycloTech: Noise testing results are in for its CycloRotor eVTOL technologyThe sound levels produced are comparable to the volume of a regular two-person conversation. Jijo Malayil| Jun 08, 2023 10:02 AM ESTCreated: Jun 08, 2023 10:02 AM ESTtransportationCycloTech's CycloRotor technologyCycloTech Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.CylcoTech, an Austrian firm focused on developing customized solutions for the eVTOL market, has now announced the testing results of its CycloRotor-propelled technology demonstrator, specifically the noise testing results for its 360-degree thrust vectoring propulsion barrels. The noise test campaign was conducted at Wels General Aviation Airport, Austria. In March, CycloTech received permission from Austria's national aviation safety authority, Austro Control, to perform outdoor flights with its 85kg demonstrator. According to the company, the data gathered will be used to investigate the impact of various parameters on the acoustic properties of CyloRotors and "inform the design of CycloRotor-driven AirCar concepts in order to take advantage of the potential for noise reduction offered by electrically powered air vehicles and thereby reduce noise exposure in populated areas," said a statement from the firm. See Also Related Shenzen UFO Flying Saucer Technology flies into the eVTOL race Mc Clic's easy-to-fly personal eVTOL will set you back $150,000 World's First Triple-Drop Delivery Drone Takes Off Impressively low levels of noise emissionsThe test was performed with CycloRotor CR-42 being mounted vertically on a mobile frame and placed far away from any reflective surface. To characterize the noise generation and propagation of the CycloRotor, measurements were made using eight microphones positioned in five different configurations during periods of no air traffic and wind speeds below 2.5 m/s.The test campaign's most important finding is that the CycloRotor produces sound pressure levels of 59 dBA at a distance of 100 meters, which is comparable to the volume of a regular two-person conversation. “This is a promising result and CycloTech will continue to investigate and optimize the aeroacoustic signature of the CycloRotor," said Pedro Carrasco Laraña, aeroacoustics engineer at CycloTech.The novel technology offers multiple advantagesThe CycloRotor system offers a propulsion technology that makes use of a series of spinning barrels instead of the conventional rotor blade or ducted fan to provide thrust for eVTOL aircraft and drones. The concept uses 360-degree thrust vector systems based on the same physical theory as the Voith-Schneider-Propeller, which has been successfully used for decades in the maritime sector for highly agile and stable ships.Such a design allows it to be compact and can instantly and directly regulate the strength and direction of thrust, enabling accurate maneuverability and a smooth transition from hover to flight, even in more severe weather. "Key feature of CycloRotors is the ability to instantaneously direct the thrust vector in a full circle of 360 degrees, whereas all other propulsion systems pull or push basically into one direction."According to the team, the patented technology can enable aircraft manufacturers to build the next generation of aircraft for the 21st century.The company believes such a CycloRotor technology can enable the industry to "develop the next generation of aircraft, especially for UAV, UAM, and individual air mobility (IAM) applications." HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Can we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureUltrafast imaging tech unlocks 'impossible' pathway in photosynthesis for new clean fuelsHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural areaNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherVideo: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe Job Board