Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023
Making its foray into the US market, Davinci Motor has debuted its first electric motorcycle - DC100, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The Chinese manufacturer focuses on producing high-performance electric offerings with a long-range to rival traditional liter-class motorcycles.
The streetfighter-inspired design encapsulates an electric motor that produces 135 bhp of peak power and 850 Nm of torque. The self-developed synchronous AC motor is mounted directly on the rear wheel of the motorcycle. DC100 features a 17.7 kWh battery pack and weighs 562 lbs (255 kg).
DC100 boasts of a 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) time of three seconds and delivers a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). The range of the motorcycle is pegged at 247 miles (400 kilometers), which is an NEDC-rated figure. And, it just takes half an hour to fully replenish its batteries using level 3 DC fast-charging stations.
"As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the US and across the world," said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager, in a press release.
A set of impressive features on offer
The company has equipped DC100 with 1000 chips and over 200 advanced sensors to monitor various factors like the driving environment, road conditions, lean angle, battery, motor temperature, and vehicle movement status. "While riding, the DC100 will combine this data to precisely control its power system and so ensure an optimal performance under all conditions."
The electric bike comes with a Ride Assist Mode, which enables the system to control and slowly release the bike to reach a max of 4 mph (7km/h) when moving forward from a standstill. DC100 also features Hill Start Assist and Hill Decent Control to aid users in ensuring a smooth riding experience while going uphill and coming down a slope. A Reverse Assist function aids in moving the bike backward with able to "calculate the most suitable torque output value in the current state and release it to the rear wheel according to the weight and the adhesion value of the tire to the road surface."
DC100 also features an advanced battery management module, a kinetic energy recovery system, and firmware-over-the-air technology to ensure its offering remains up to date with its counterparts.
Plans for a robotic riding experience
In the future, Davinci Motor plans to equip DC100 with self-balancing technology with the help of its electric power steering and the 6-axis inertial measurement unit. The firm also aims to unlock self-riding capability with DC100 being able to "automatically follow the target previously set by the rider."
The bike will also feature remote control capabilities via its Davinci app to enable new functions like automatic parking and remote calling. "Davinci Motor will be opening the Application Programming Interface (API) to allow creative and certified software developers to develop and share innovative new features."
