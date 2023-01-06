Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023

DC100 boasts of a 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) time of three seconds and delivers a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). The range of the motorcycle is pegged at 247 miles (400 kilometers), which is an NEDC-rated figure. And, it just takes half an hour to fully replenish its batteries using level 3 DC fast-charging stations.

"As a tech-driven company, this show is top on our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the US and across the world," said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager, in a press release.

A set of impressive features on offer

The company has equipped DC100 with 1000 chips and over 200 advanced sensors to monitor various factors like the driving environment, road conditions, lean angle, battery, motor temperature, and vehicle movement status. "While riding, the DC100 will combine this data to precisely control its power system and so ensure an optimal performance under all conditions."

The electric bike comes with a Ride Assist Mode, which enables the system to control and slowly release the bike to reach a max of 4 mph (7km/h) when moving forward from a standstill. DC100 also features Hill Start Assist and Hill Decent Control to aid users in ensuring a smooth riding experience while going uphill and coming down a slope. A Reverse Assist function aids in moving the bike backward with able to "calculate the most suitable torque output value in the current state and release it to the rear wheel according to the weight and the adhesion value of the tire to the road surface."