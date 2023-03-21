Dodge’s new ‘Demon’ breaks records with unmatched acceleration and power
The 1,025-horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the fastest and the most powerful muscle car ever made by Dodge, according to a company release.
The brand's seventh and last "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, debuted at the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival on The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has the fastest G-force acceleration of any production automobile, accelerating to 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds while producing 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm. Using E10 fuel, the Demon 170 can produce 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque.
The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a Dodge special edition car unlike any other and the fastest car ever made in the company's more than 100-year history. With an 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph approved by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory-produced vehicle to complete the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. Following the original Demon's footsteps, which was also prohibited from NHRA quarter miles, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 received an NHRA violation letter for racing a sub-nine-second quarter-mile on the drag strip without a safety cage or parachute.
Black keys are also not offered in the Challenger SRT Demon 170 since only red key fobs will be delivered with the quickest Dodge Challenger ever. The new Demon unleashes horsepower levels determined not by a key but by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon used a black key fob to limit horsepower and a red key fob to enable full output.
“To celebrate the end of the HEMI muscle-car era, we pulled off all the governors to reach a new level, a new benchmark of ‘factory-crazy’ production car performance,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer of Stellantis. “In 2015, Dodge shocked the world with the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Then, in 2018, we did it with the 840-horsepower Demon, and now we are doing it again with the 1,025-horsepower Demon 170, the world’s first sustainable-energy, eight-second, factory-production, street-legal muscle car.”
Dodge "Last Call" vehicles commemorate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are ending in their current HEMI-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six special-edition “Last Call” vehicles were previously introduced, leading up to the reveal of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
This demon gets us all excited, but unfortunately, the production of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be capped at 3,300 units, with 3,000 going to the US market and 300 to Canada. The ultimate number will depend on production capacity.
