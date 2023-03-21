Dodge’s new ‘Demon’ breaks records with unmatched acceleration and power

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has the fastest G-force acceleration of any production automobile, accelerating to 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds while producing 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm. Using E10 fuel, the Demon 170 can produce 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's fron wheels lifted by torque Stellantis

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a Dodge special edition car unlike any other and the fastest car ever made in the company's more than 100-year history. With an 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph approved by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory-produced vehicle to complete the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. Following the original Demon's footsteps, which was also prohibited from NHRA quarter miles, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 received an NHRA violation letter for racing a sub-nine-second quarter-mile on the drag strip without a safety cage or parachute.

Black keys are also not offered in the Challenger SRT Demon 170 since only red key fobs will be delivered with the quickest Dodge Challenger ever. The new Demon unleashes horsepower levels determined not by a key but by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon used a black key fob to limit horsepower and a red key fob to enable full output.