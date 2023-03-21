Trending
Starship orbital launch
Uranus' moons
Midjourney
ChatGPT-4
Space debris
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

Dodge’s new ‘Demon’ breaks records with unmatched acceleration and power

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car in the world, delivering 1,025 hp.
Can Emir
| Mar 21, 2023 09:58 AM EST
Created: Mar 21, 2023 09:58 AM EST
transportation
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Stellantis 

The 1,025-horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the fastest and the most powerful muscle car ever made by Dodge, according to a company release.

The brand's seventh and last "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, debuted at the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival on The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has the fastest G-force acceleration of any production automobile, accelerating to 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds while producing 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm. Using E10 fuel, the Demon 170 can produce 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque.

Dodge’s new ‘Demon’ breaks records with unmatched acceleration and power
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's fron wheels lifted by torque

Stellantis 

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a Dodge special edition car unlike any other and the fastest car ever made in the company's more than 100-year history. With an 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph approved by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory-produced vehicle to complete the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. Following the original Demon's footsteps, which was also prohibited from NHRA quarter miles, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 received an NHRA violation letter for racing a sub-nine-second quarter-mile on the drag strip without a safety cage or parachute.

Black keys are also not offered in the Challenger SRT Demon 170 since only red key fobs will be delivered with the quickest Dodge Challenger ever. The new Demon unleashes horsepower levels determined not by a key but by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon used a black key fob to limit horsepower and a red key fob to enable full output.

Most Popular

“To celebrate the end of the HEMI muscle-car era, we pulled off all the governors to reach a new level, a new benchmark of ‘factory-crazy’ production car performance,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer of Stellantis. “In 2015, Dodge shocked the world with the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Then, in 2018, we did it with the 840-horsepower Demon, and now we are doing it again with the 1,025-horsepower Demon 170, the world’s first sustainable-energy, eight-second, factory-production, street-legal muscle car.”

Dodge’s new ‘Demon’ breaks records with unmatched acceleration and power
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 burning rubber

Stellantis 

Dodge "Last Call" vehicles commemorate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are ending in their current HEMI-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six special-edition “Last Call” vehicles were previously introduced, leading up to the reveal of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

This demon gets us all excited, but unfortunately, the production of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be capped at 3,300 units, with 3,000 going to the US market and 300 to Canada. The ultimate number will depend on production capacity.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
This fusion machine becomes the hottest place in the solar system when turned on

IE attends New Scientist Live and speaks with the UK Atomic Energy Authority, to learn more about the ambitious STEP program.

Sade Agard | 10/10/2022
LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
innovationpremiumLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
Christopher McFadden| 2/5/2023
A Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
culturepremiumA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
André Aram| 12/7/2022
More Stories
transportation
Watch a YouTuber converting Mustang from RWD into an AWD all by himself
Can Emir| 3/21/2023
transportation
This 17,000-mile EV expedition will connect the North and South poles
Jijo Malayil| 3/20/2023
transportation
The King of Rock and Roll’s airplane is being turned into an RV
Can Emir| 3/20/2023